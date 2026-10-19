NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeGermanyUK & IrelandAlternativesHealthcareResidentialCorporateInvestment

Civitas recruits duo to spearhead European rollout

19 Oct 2026 | 11:54 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Marc-André Loeffler and Konrad Turkowiak will be based in Germany

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Adult, Female, Person

Expo 2026: regulatory volatility is biggest risk to Europe's residential sector

9 Oct 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

TwentyTwo Real Estate’s European investor relations lead departs

8 Oct 2026
Read
Floor, Person, Adult

The District 2026: as returns compress, everyone's chasing the same assets

24 Sep 2026
Read
Executive, Person, Adult

Q+A: Swiss Life AM on the German light-industrial proposition

2 Sep 2026
Read