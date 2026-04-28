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RetailCorporateDistressUK & Ireland

Claire's goes under with 154 remaining UK stores shut

28 Apr 2026 | 08:04 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

It comes after last-ditch attempts by Modella Capital to save the business fell through

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