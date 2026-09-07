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FinancingAlternativesContinental EuropeCorporateFranceHealthcare

Clariane launches €500m bond to refinance debt

7 Sep 2026 | 14:25 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

French nursing home group aims to secure €700m revolving credit facility

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