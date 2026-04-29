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FinancingAlternativesContinental EuropeFranceHealthcare

Clariane places €230m of additional notes for debt refinancing

29 Apr 2026 | 07:42 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Move follows issuance of €500m bond this month

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