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LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestmentNetherlands

Clarion acquires two Dutch warehouses for €50m

3 Aug 2026 | 11:52 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Eindhoven and Tilburg assets total more than 33,000 sq m

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