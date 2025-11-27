Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyInvestment

Clarion buys Hanover site for warehouse development

27 Nov 2025 | 07:18 | London | by Angelo Castillo

16,884 sq m facility is speculative

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Palmira and Quincap to develop €40m Heidelberg business park

21 Nov 2025
Read
Transportation, Truck, Vehicle

Burstone aims to grow European logistics exposure

19 Nov 2025
Read
Outdoors, Transportation, Truck

Clarion leases 55,000 sq ft Widnes shed

23 Sep 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Clarion acquires €50m Czech warehouse

10 Sep 2025
Read