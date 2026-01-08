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OfficeBeneluxContinental EuropeNetherlandsInvestmentLeasing

Clarion inks sale and leaseback for The Hague office

8 Jan 2026 | 12:15 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Asset will serve as HQ for Fugro

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