Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsLeasingNorth WestPeopleUK & Ireland

Clarion leases 55,000 sq ft Widnes shed

23 Sep 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Harry Young

Fund manager also strengthens team with hire of Ben Sawbridge from Urban Logistics REIT

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

PLP and Indurent get green light for 645,000 sq ft logistics hub

23 Sep 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

DFI and Argo unveil 1m sq ft urban logistics platform

18 Sep 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Bathroom furniture supplier to take 236,000 sq ft Bristol shed

15 Sep 2025
Read

Iput secures 47,000 sq ft letting at Dublin Docklands office

15 Sep 2025
Read