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FundraisingCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeGermanyNetherlandsPortugalUK & IrelandCorporateFinancing

Clarion Partners raises €552m for sale-and-leaseback fund

3 Nov 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott

Final close brings vehicle to €1.1bn firepower

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