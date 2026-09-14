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OfficeLeasingNorth WestUK & Ireland

Class of 92's university seeks tenants for Manchester campus

14 Sep 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Higher education provider had taken around 36,000 sq ft of office space

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