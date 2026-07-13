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LeasingEast of EnglandUK & IrelandLogisticsESG

Clear Capital lands aerospace firm at Cambridge facility

13 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Avic Cabin Systems takes 22,000 sq ft at Novus

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