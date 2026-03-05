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LogisticsInvestmentSouth EastUK & Ireland

Clearbell agrees £44m sale of Maidstone logistics units to Aberdeen

5 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Four units total 190,839 sq ft

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