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LogisticsESGEast MidlandsInvestmentLeasingLoan salesLondonSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Clearbell and Deva add £17m properties to logistics portfolio

19 Mar 2026 | 15:20 | London | by May Agaran

Assets in Northampton and Park Royal bring collection to over 1.31m sq ft across 21 assets

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