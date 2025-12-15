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LogisticsInvestmentLeasingLondonSouth EastUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Clearbell and Deva add four assets to UK logistics portfolio

15 Dec 2025 | 08:05 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Recent acquisitions will further the scale of JV's target £250m logistics platform

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