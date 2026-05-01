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LogisticsFinancingInvestmentSouth EastUK & Ireland

Clearbell and Deva grow logistics portfolio to over 1.5m sq ft

1 May 2026 | 08:09 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Partnership secures £150m refinancing from HSBC UK

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