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OfficeInvestmentLondonRetailUK & Ireland

Clearbell launches £80m Covent Garden office sale

23 Sep 2026 | 08:03 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Knight Frank appointed to market 71,703 sq ft Grade II-listed Kodak building

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