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LeasingLondonOfficeRetailUK & Ireland

Clearbell snaps up trio of tenants at Kodak Building

3 Mar 2026 | 08:03 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Flurry of deals follow Grade II-listed building's extensive 2024 refurbishment

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