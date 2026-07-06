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LogisticsUK & IrelandWest Midlands

Clipstone and Schroders lock in £130m of industrial acquisitions

6 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Series of transactions hints at a healthier buyer pool, with more core capital in play

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