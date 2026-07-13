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LogisticsLondonSouth EastUK & IrelandInvestment

Clipstone completes £145m deal run

13 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Firm acquired 11 industrial estates across London and the south east

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