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PeopleCorporateScotlandUK & Ireland

Close Brothers hires consultant to strengthen regional presence

24 Feb 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Guy Montague-Jones

Stuart Heslop is former MD of real estate finance at the Royal Bank of Scotland

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