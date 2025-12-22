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ResidentialLondonUK & IrelandStudent AccommodationInvestment

CLS exchanges on sale of Vauxhall site to London Square

22 Dec 2025 | 08:04 | London | by May Agaran

Planning application to be submitted in Q1 2026

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