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ResidentialCommunity & Social HousingInvestmentLondonOfficeRegenerationUK & Ireland

CLS submits plans for Citadel Place revamp

28 Apr 2026 | 07:47 | London | by May Agaran

Former National Crime Agency HQ to be redeveloped into 522 homes

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