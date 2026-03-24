NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeInvestmentItalyLeasing

Club del Sole completes Italian sale & operating leaseback 

24 Mar 2026 | 07:52 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Deal with Swiss Life AM France is company’s first in Italy’s open-air tourism sector

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Clothing, Coat, Accessories

Eastdil and Savills: how the two sides shape up

14 Aug 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Swiss Life AM completes €1.2bn Paris office portfolio refinancing

23 Jun 2026
Read

Norges to select manager for €425m Berlin landmark as it widens focus

23 Apr 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Pradera tests market with €700m Ikea retail park portfolio

10 Apr 2026
Read