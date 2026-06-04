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PeopleAlternativesCorporateHealthcareResidentialSenior livingUK & Ireland

Cluttons appoints head of healthcare and senior living

4 Jun 2026 | 09:50 | London | by May Agaran

Iain Lock has more than 40 years of sector expertise

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