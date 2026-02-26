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PeopleCorporateUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Cluttons hires partner and head of Newcastle

26 Feb 2026 | 12:25 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Andrew Rutter joins from Method Valuation UK

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