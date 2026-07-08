Cluttons hires senior CPO partner

PeopleLondonUK & IrelandCorporateDevelopmentRegeneration
8 Jul 2026 | 08:18 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Virginia Blackman joins from Avison Young
London housing sales drop to 2009 low
Landmark Manchester music venue primed for sale
Battersea Power Station locks £280m refi for final phases
Homes England circles £400m Exeter development
TPG lines up £350m Project Raptor sale
LondonMetric markets 250,000 sq ft former Picton asset
Allsop hits four-year high with £70m+ auction sale
Landsec upsizes stake in Bluewater to 74%
MCR enters hostel sector with Safestay London purchase
Hollis head of commercial exits after 24 years
Core giant pulls out of direct property investment
Blackstone’s top European team on the trends defining today’s market
Expo 2026: “People are finally looking the beast in the eye”
EQT hires Nuveen managing director
M&G hires new head of real estate finance
St James’s only office tower prepped for £200m sale
New dawn for €2.5bn Sunrise
PSP picks new manager for £400m UK logistics mandate after Bridge exit
Made to measure: why real estate businesses are using AI to build their own tools
Hammerson exec departs in latest change at the top