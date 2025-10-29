Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

HealthcareAlternativesCorporateInvestmentPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

CMA clears £1.8bn PHP and Assura merger

29 Oct 2025 | 14:09 | London | by May Agaran

Regulator says transaction "gives rise to no competition concerns"

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

UK healthcare property deals expected to hit £12bn this year

27 Oct 2025
Read
Clothing, Hat, Face

Irish moguls weigh £4bn platform offload

12 Sep 2025
Read
Silhouette, Lighting, People

Assura's chair steps down

19 Aug 2025
Read

Assura shareholders give PHP offer the nod

12 Aug 2025
Read