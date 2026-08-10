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RetailCorporateDevelopmentIrelandNorthern IrelandPolicy & RegulationUK & Ireland

CMA seeks Aldi and Lidl inclusion in supermarket land agreement order

10 Aug 2026 | 07:59 | London | by May Agaran

Move follows years of strong growth by the two discounters

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