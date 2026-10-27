NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateContinental EuropeUK & IrelandLogisticsM&AREIT

CMA seeks views on £14bn Prologis-Segro merger

27 Oct 2026 | 13:22 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

UK antitrust regulator starts data-gathering phase

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Lamp

Segro shareholders back £14bn Prologis takeover

30 Sep 2026
Read

CMA seeks Aldi and Lidl inclusion in supermarket land agreement order

10 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Lamp

Segro's board recommends £14bn Prologis offer

4 Aug 2026
Read

Prologis ups takeover offer for Segro to £14bn

22 Jul 2026
Read