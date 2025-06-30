Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeContinental EuropeFrance

CNP Assurance and AEW launch €110m office sale

30 Jun 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Francesco Magon

French duo divesting assets from SCI Assur Immeuble fund

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

AEW execs to join new logistics firm

26 Jun 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

AEW executive director steps down

25 Jun 2025
Read
CityQuartier Trocadéro

Blackstone emerges as frontrunner for €700m+ Trocadéro office

24 Jun 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

AEW executives leave to set up investment management firm

23 May 2025
Read