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OpinionUK & IrelandCo-livingResidential

Co‑living isn’t a fad – it’s reality catching up with how we live

15 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Lizzie Beagley, Emily Newton

The model has transitioned from early experimentation to an established residential sector

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