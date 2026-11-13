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LogisticsSouth WestUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastInvestment

Co-op seals £62m logistics sale and leaseback

13 Nov 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

National and regional distribution centres sold in double deal

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