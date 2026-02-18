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OfficeLeasingNorth WestUK & Ireland

Co-operative Bank upsizes to 45,000 sq ft Manchester office

18 Feb 2026 | 10:22 | London | by May Agaran

Tenant takes further 15,500 sq ft at 1 Balloon Street scheme

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