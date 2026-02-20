NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateAlternativesBeneluxContinental EuropeHealthcare

Cofinimmo's core activities boost 2025 earnings

20 Feb 2026 | 07:51 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Net result from core activities up by 0.7%

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Newmark's race to join the leaders of the advisory pack

25 Aug 2026
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

Bug or feature? Rethinking the UK property fund narrative

25 Aug 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Episurf boosts Nordic platform with €45m portfolio acquisition

21 Aug 2026
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Q+A: Fondsbörse Deutschland on liquidity pressures spilling over into secondary markets

20 Aug 2026
Read