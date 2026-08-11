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FinancingLondonResidentialUK & Ireland

Cohort Capital completes £20m London luxury aparthotel loan

11 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Financing secured against 37 Golden Square scheme in Soho

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