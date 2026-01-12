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Life SciencesLondonUK & IrelandAlternativesDevelopmentRegeneration

Cohort submits plans for 517,000 sq ft Paddington life sciences hub

12 Jan 2026 | 06:27 | London | by May Agaran

Former Imperial College Medical School to be redeveloped

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