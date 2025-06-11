Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeContinental EuropeInvestmentItalyResidentialSustainability

Coima acquires €50m Rome office for brown-to-green fund

11 Jun 2025 | 07:00 | London | by Edith Fishta, Lovelyn Tagalag

Firm completes first transaction for opportunistic vehicle

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

UK owner kicks off €80m Copenhagen office sale

10 Jun 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

EBRD forms €50m joint venture with Lithuanian developer 

6 Jun 2025
Read
Avenue Charles de Gaulle from La Defense, Neuilly-sur-Seine

Edge enters Paris market with La Défense purchase

4 Jun 2025
Read
Statue of George Washington on horseback in Place d'Iena in Paris 16th, France

€45m Paris office back on the market

3 Jun 2025
Read