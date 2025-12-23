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OfficeContinental EuropeItalyESGInvestmentSustainability

Coima plans €100m Milan office renovation

23 Dec 2025 | 07:44 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Project is in line with strategy of Italian group’s Impact Fund  

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