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ResidentialContinental EuropeCorporateDevelopmentInvestmentItalyPolicy & RegulationRegenerationStudent Accommodation

Coima unveils new Italian living strategy

2 Feb 2026 | 14:46 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Impact Fund to invest in 10,000 student beds and 10,000 homes

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