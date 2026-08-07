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PeopleCorporateNorth WestResidentialScotlandSouth WestStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Colby River appoints senior pair to student living team

7 Aug 2026 | 12:21 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

It comes as firm takes on asset and operational management of five UK student schemes

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