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Data centresCorporateFundraisingLogisticsUK & Ireland

Colin Godfrey on Tritax's £350m equity raise and how to revive the listed market's mojo

7 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Tritax Big Box share placing will power the company's data centre expansion

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