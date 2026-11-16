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ResidentialUK & IrelandYorkshire & North EastCorporateDistress

Colliers accused of "staggering" overvaluation of two residential schemes

16 Nov 2026 | 14:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Lender launches court proceedings against adviser

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