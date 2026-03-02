NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeCorporateItalyPeople

Colliers acquires Rome residential adviser

2 Mar 2026 | 14:58 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Niccolò Suardi to lead the region's advisory and transaction team

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Blonde, Hair, Person

Colliers names Iberia chief executive

24 Feb 2026
Read

Colliers makes senior hire for living capital markets team

23 Feb 2026
Read

Newmark opens Milan office with senior hires

20 Feb 2026
Read
Head, Person, Face

Cushman Italy bolsters living capital markets team

6 Feb 2026
Read