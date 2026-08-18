NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleCorporateOfficeSouth EastUK & Ireland

Colliers adds director to national offices team

18 Aug 2026 | 14:43 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Will Foster joins from BNP Paribas Real Estate

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Knight Frank adds to London and South East logistics team

8 Jun 2026
Read
Office Building, Building, Convention Center

Lloyds confirms £65m Bristol office acquisition

21 May 2026
Read
Face, Head, Person

Newmark appoints partner to lead Scottish national offices team

8 May 2026
Read

Avison Young adds director to national capital markets team

7 May 2026
Read