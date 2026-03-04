NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyMiddle EastPeopleSpainUK & Ireland

Colliers appoints EMEA hospitality leadership team

4 Mar 2026 | 15:00 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Real estate adviser names management for EMEA, Spain, Germany and the UK

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Blonde, Hair, Person

Colliers names Iberia chief executive

24 Feb 2026
Read
Face, Head, Person

Colliers Germany appoints head of hotel

5 Feb 2026
Read
Plant, Vegetation, City

Colliers hires hotel capital markets head

3 Feb 2026
Read

Colliers poaches Cushman’s EMEA hospitality exec

17 Feb 2025
Read