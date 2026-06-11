Colliers appoints trio of equity partners in Prague

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11 Jun 2026 | 07:47 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag
Katarína Brydone, Jana Vlková and Vendula Maršová hold senior roles at property adviser
Thor Equities brings the thunder with Irish debut
€34m Dublin office receivership sale launched
Lewis on property: AI is forcing us to rethink how we develop junior staff
Crossbay expands UK portfolio with triple acquisition
Supermarket Income grows portfolio to £2bn
Peel sweetens deal for Harworth with £600m offer
Q+A: Invesco’s head of European RE debt on a bumper year of deals
Metre Capital hires star broker to launch Dutch office
Data centre investment expands to Nordics and Southern Europe
Patrizia accelerates Middle East expansion with senior hire
Blackstone appoints new real estate leaders
Realty Income and KKR join forces for €1bn+ European net lease portfolio
GIC to push forward £500m subterranean Cavendish Square scheme
Ex-Columbia Threadneedle star launches boutique advisory firm
Japanese investor lines up stake in M&G’s £1bn+ City tower
Q+A: ICG’s logistics leaders on driving Metropolitan to €3bn
Norges adds investment manager to global real estate team
EQT promotes Russell Petrie to head of living
Investment star Dale Johnstone sets up advisory firm
LaSalle revisits sale and recap options for £600m outlet centre