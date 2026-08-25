Colliers Berlin restructures residential investment leadership

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyResidential
25 Aug 2026 | 07:46 | London | by Michael Minarzik, Mira Kaizl
Jan Knoops has been promoted; Marius Michael joins from PTXRE
Government allocates £10bn to deliver 74,000 affordable homes
Vistry submits 500-home Wirral plans
Oxford Science Park appoints managing director
KKCG closes £291m BP London HQ purchase
Longmead and Nuveen JV lands largest ever UK IOS deal
Plans emerge for tallest hotel in Europe on City fringe
Q+A: Mike Pegler on the strategy behind Kennedy Wilson’s recent deal run
Commerz Real swoops for €35m Dublin student complex
M&G buys £29m West Sussex affordable housing portfolio
BGRE agrees letting at Finsbury Square offices
Blackstone star crosses over to Sixth Street
Deal struck for £750m London resi portfolio
£1bn+ logistics developer plots move into investment management
Whitbread to sell £150m City site
Aviva Investors submits plans for Blackstone’s London HQ
The new masters of the (DC) universe?
Sovereign wealth fund backs Dream and Chancerygate’s new €500m industrial JV
Dreaming big: why Chancerygate acquisition could be just the beginning
Build-to-rent veterans join Curlew for new living push
Longmead and Nuveen JV lands largest ever UK IOS deal