LogisticsCorporatePeopleUK & Ireland
21 Jul 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland
Duo moving from rival agent
USS sells Scotrail’s Glasgow home
Colliers brings in logistics capital markets team
Greystar launches dedicated private wealth division
Assura increases earnings to £112m
Geopolitical risks “overshadow” signs of European real estate recovery
Investors shortlisted for £235m Manchester mall stake
ULI Europe chief Lisette Van Doorn to step down
Cushman names new UK & Ireland head
How Alti’s real estate business came crashing down
Oryx closes debut £100m UK logistics fund
Star JP Morgan banker departs
Winner prevails for L&Q’s £1.1bn build-to-rent portfolio
Buyer found for £150m Hoxton Southwark hotel
“Serious legal flaws” in Manchester council’s £42m retail park purchase
US powerhouse agrees £330m REIT acquisition
Investors shortlisted for £235m Manchester mall stake
Cushman names new UK & Ireland head
Colliers rejigs transactions division
Oryx closes debut £100m UK logistics fund
How Alti’s real estate business came crashing down