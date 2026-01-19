NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeDenmarkNordicsCorporate

Colliers Denmark hires commercial chief

19 Jan 2026 | 07:12 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Allan Strand Olesen joins from Genesta

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Areim hires Swedish investment director

22 Oct 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

CapMan and AP Pension buy Copenhagen hotel

8 Oct 2026
Read

Pigeon hires finance chief

7 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Symbol

Slate snaps up €250m Oslo retail park portfolio

5 Oct 2026
Read