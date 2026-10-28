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InvestmentUK & IrelandRetailCorporate

Colliers downgrades UK return forecast amid yield pressures

28 Oct 2026 | 12:29 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Investors tipped to target retail to drive performance

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